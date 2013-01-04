BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index down 0.06 percent after falling as much as 0.4 percent, while the NSE index fell 0.1 percent. * Among metal stocks Tata Steel falls 2.1 percent, while Hindalco is down 1.8 percent, on profit-taking ahead of the weekend. * However, state-owned oil companies gain on expectations the government could soon raise diesel prices, and on hopes that a pricing formula, recommended by a government-appointed panel, will help sharply raise the prices of domestic natural gas, dealers say. * Among refiners, Indian Oil Corp is up 5.9 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp gains 4 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp rises 3.2 percent, while shares of oil explorer ONGC are up 2.4 percent and Oil India gains 3.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.