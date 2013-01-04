* India will release industrial output data for November on Friday ahead of the central bank's policy review on Jan. 29 when the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut key rates by at least 25 basis points. * The output data comes ahead of December WPI data on Jan. 14, the other key indicator before the RBI's review. * Traders say bond yields are likely to trade downwards as there is no bond sale for next week as per the RBI calendar, while liquidity has also improved in recent sessions. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a 7.88 to 8.00 percent band. Few investors expect another round of open market bond purchases by RBI. * The rupee is expected to closely track the global risk sentiment next week and is seen staying in a broad 54.10 to 55.50 range, dealers say. * Domestic share price movements and their impact on foreign flows could be key as Infosys Ltd gears up to kick off the earnings reporting season on Jan. 11. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH Wednesday: Money supply data Friday: Industrial Output for November Weekly forex data and bank credit data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)