SINGAPORE Jan 28 Internal reviews by banks in
Singapore have found evidence that traders colluded to
manipulate rates in the offshore foreign exchange market,
according to a source with knowledge of the inquiries.
The discovery widens a global lending rate scandal into new
markets, as fallout from the Libor case puts banks under added
scrutiny and spurs both regulators and institutions to
reconsider how certain key interest and currency rates are set.
The probes found evidence showing that traders from several
banks communicated with each other over electronic messaging
about what rates they were going to submit for the local banking
association's fixings for non-deliverable foreign exchange
forwards (NDFs), aiming to benefit their trading books.
"Traders were talking to traders, saying: 'I need you to
help me today, I need to fix low,'" said the bank source, who
asked not to be identified due to the confidential nature of the
reviews.
NDFs are derivatives that let companies and investors hedge
or speculate on emerging market currencies when exchange
controls make it difficult for foreigners to participate
directly in the spot market.
The contracts are settled in dollars, so there is no
exchange of the underlying currency, but they can affect spot
exchange rates.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore ordered banks that help
set local interbank lending rates and NDF rates to review the
fixing process last year as U.S. and British regulators cracked
down on manipulation of the London interbank offered rate
(Libor), a benchmark used to set interest rates for around $600
trillion worth of securities.
The investigations into Libor led to fines of $1.5 billion
for UBS AG UBSN.VX and $451 million for Barclays Plc (BARC.L)
for rate rigging. Regulatory probes stemming from the Libor
cases in the United States and Britain have also revealed
evidence of attempted manipulation of benchmark interbank
lending rates in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia.
Banking watchdogs in Britain and elsewhere in Europe have
begun trying to reform the way Libor and other interbank rates
are set, to try to ensure the numbers can't be
manipulated.[ID:nL1E8KS27L] [ID:nL5E9CB4GQ]
The Singapore bank probes show that the focus is now turning
to other benchmarks, amid concern that they too were
manipulated.
The biggest banks in the Asian NDF markets include UBS,
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI)
and HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L).
The source did not make specific comments about possible
wrongdoing by individual banks or traders and Reuters has no
independent evidence of such wrongdoing.
UBS, JPMorgan, DBS and HSBC declined to comment. Reuters
also contacted the other 14 banks involved in setting NDF rates.
Twelve said they had no comment while two did not respond to
repeated telephone and e-mail requests for comment.
DISCIPLINARY ACTION
Under the NDF rate-setting process, organised by the
Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS), banks submit their
reading of the spot price for the Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian
ringgit and Vietnamese dong every working day at 11:00 a.m.
(0300 GMT).
A settlement rate for NDF contracts due to expire is then
calculated by taking the average of the submissions, excluding
the highest and lowest quarters of contributions from the banks.
While the exclusion of the rates at the top and the bottom
of the range is meant to ensure that one bank cannot try to
improperly skew the rate, the concern is that collusion by
traders at multiple banks could influence the result.
There are 18 banks on the panel for the rupiah, 15 for the
ringgit and 12 for the dong.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore told banks in the city
state last July to review the way they set interbank lending
rates, in the wake of the Libor scandal.
As bank officials pored over documents and communications,
they came across evidence that raised alarm bells over
activities in the NDF markets as well, spurring an extension of
the reviews to those markets in September, the source said.
In Singapore, benchmark rates for both interbank lending and
certain NDFs are set by panels of banks organised by the ABS.
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters News, calculates and
distributes the spot reference rates for the rupiah, ringgit and
dong NDF markets on behalf of the ABS, as well as other
interbank lending and currency rates. "Thomson Reuters supports
any measures that create more robust benchmarks for the market
and we fully cooperate with regulators, authorities and
benchmark sponsors' investigations as required," a Thomson
Reuters spokeswoman said.
In December, the Monetary Authority of Singapore issued a
statement setting out the banks' obligations under the reviews,
although it has not made clear whether it would take action of
its own based on the results.
"The banks have to immediately report any irregularities
they uncover to MAS, and have to take appropriate disciplinary
action against staff involved in such irregularities," the
statement said.
"The reviews are ongoing, and it is premature to speculate
on the outcome of these reviews at this stage."
The central bank provided no further comment when asked by
Reuters about the probes' findings.
The source said most banks had submitted their reviews to
the authorities at the end of last year but did not say what
disciplinary actions if any were planned for banks or traders
who tried to manipulate rates.
The MAS said last year that it was working with the ABS to
review the way NDF rates and the city state's benchmark lending
rates are set. The association declined to comment for this
story.
Banks dealing in over-the-counter products in Singapore such
as NDFs follow a code-of-conduct set by the Singapore Foreign
Exchange Market Committee, known as The Blue Book.
That includes a requirement that: "dealers and brokers shall
not engage in manipulative or deceptive conduct or any form of
conduct which would give other users of the market a false or
misleading impression as to prevailing market conditions."
MARKET THINS OUT
Trading volumes in the NDF markets are much smaller than for
derivatives linked to Libor, although they are hefty enough to
effect spot rates for the underlying emerging market currencies.
For the Indonesian rupiah, the biggest market fixed in
Singapore, daily turnover is estimated between $700 million and
$1.3 billion, according to an HSBC report. Since NDFs are traded
over the counter, there is no fixed data on volumes.
Traders say even a small movement in an NDF fixing could
have a big impact on a bank's trading book if it had a large
number of contracts expiring.
Many of the traders involved were junior and did not appear
to think they were doing anything wrong, said the source.
The NDF market in Singapore developed after the Asian
financial crisis, when capital fled the region causing several
area currencies including the rupiah to slump in value. NDFs
gave banks a way around controls that governments subsequently
imposed on their currencies to curb those capital flows.
Of the 40 to 50 NDF traders based in Singapore, roughly half
had either been put on leave, including those suspended while
their activities in the market were under investigation, or left
their jobs during the Singapore probes, the source said. It was
not clear how many may have been or will be reinstated after the
probes' completion.
"A lot of banks are stuck, traders are suspended or have
left, so the market is seeing around half its usual volume," the
source said.
Flows in Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit NDFs have
been thin since the last quarter of 2012 according to Thomson
Reuters IFR Markets, although volumes in ringgit NDFs picked up
at the start of this year.
The action by U.S. authorities last month against UBS for
its part in the Libor scandal included a criminal charge against
the Swiss bank's Japanese subsidiary for yen Libor manipulation.
The charge sheet by the Commodities Futures Trading
Commission against the bank also revealed other markets in Asia
where problems emerged.
"Through its internal investigation, UBS identified evidence
of similar misconduct involving submissions for at least the
Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate ("HIBOR"), the Singapore
Interbank Offered Rate ("SIBOR"), the Singapore Swap Offer Rate
("SOR") and the Australian Bank Bill Swap Rate ("BBSW")," a
footnote in the charge sheet read.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in December that it
was looking into the findings on Hibor.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission
declined to comment on the BBSW.
