* Indian shares are expected to remain in a narrow range ahead of the October-December quarterly results from IT bellwether Infosys Ltd on Friday, which will kick off the earnings reporting season. * Industrial output is also due on Friday, a key indicator ahead of the RBI's policy review on Jan. 29. * The gains come as India's indexes have gained in each of the four trading sessions so far in 2013, posting their best weekly gains since the week ended on Nov. 30. * Telecom stocks could also be in focus as an Indian ministerial panel is due to meet on Monday to discuss the government's plans for the next airwave auction. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Telecoms panel meeting on airwave auction; coal-power inter-ministerial meeting on long-term supply pacts in India's power sector Tue: Karnataka iron ore case arguments in Indian top court Wed: IndusInd Bank Ltd Oct-Dec earnings Fri: Infosys' Oct-Dec earnings; Nov industrial output (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)