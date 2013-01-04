* Indian shares are expected to remain in a narrow range ahead
of the October-December quarterly results from IT bellwether
Infosys Ltd on Friday, which will kick off the
earnings reporting season.
* Industrial output is also due on Friday, a key indicator ahead
of the RBI's policy review on Jan. 29.
* The gains come as India's indexes have gained in each of the
four trading sessions so far in 2013, posting their best weekly
gains since the week ended on Nov. 30.
* Telecom stocks could also be in focus as an Indian ministerial
panel is due to meet on Monday to discuss the government's plans
for the next airwave auction.
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: Telecoms panel meeting on airwave auction; coal-power
inter-ministerial meeting on long-term supply pacts in India's
power sector
Tue: Karnataka iron ore case arguments in Indian top court
Wed: IndusInd Bank Ltd Oct-Dec earnings
Fri: Infosys' Oct-Dec earnings; Nov industrial output
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/;
manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)