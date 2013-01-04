* 10-year yield ends 4 bps down at 7.93 pct

* Yield down 18 bps for week, biggest fall since early July

* Dec inflation, Nov factory data awaited

* Barclays recommends investors go long on 10-year bonds

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Jan 4 Indian government bonds rose on Friday, sending yields to their biggest weekly fall since early July, on rising expectations of a rate cut in January, while the reduced debt sales this month spurred hopes the government was containing its fiscal deficit.

The rally this week came amidst heavy volumes, setting up hopes that 2013 could be a good year for Indian debt as the Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut interest rates while the government may announce additional fiscal and economic reforms.

Also helping the rally has been the improved liquidity condition, with the cash deficit in the banking system as measured by repo borrowings dropping to a two-month low on Friday, helped by the government's oil subsidy payments.

However, in the near term investors are gearing up for two key monthly economic indicators -- industrial output next Friday and inflation on Jan. 14 -- which could help adjust expectations ahead of the RBI review.

"The next crucial piece of data is the December inflation. If that supports bonds, yields will move lower," said Laxmi Iyer, head of fixed income and products at Kotak Mutual Fund.

The current 10-year bond yield ended at 7.93 percent, 4 basis points (bps) below its previous close.

The benchmark yield has fallen 18 bps in the week, the biggest fall since the week ended July 6, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The 5-year paper, which is being widely being viewed by traders as the biggest beneficiary of any rate cut, ended 3 bps lower at 7.86 percent.

Volumes continued to remain heavy at 571.30 billion rupees, much higher than the average 250-300 billion rupees seen in December.

Barclays Capital has recommended long positions in 10-year bonds, in a note dated Friday, targeting an additional 75 basis points of rally over the next six months.

"This pickup in buying could be attributed to increasing expectation of RBI easing at its policy meeting in January," it said, adding the RBI's Friday OMO purchase will also be favourable for a rally.

The central bank bought 78.45 billion rupees ($1.44 billion) of bonds on Friday, its fifth open market operation after resuming purchases in December.

India's short-end 1-year rate ended at 7.58 percent, down 1 bp. The long-end 5-year OIS rate was 2 bps higher at 7.14 percent. ($1 = 54.5750 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)