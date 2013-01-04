Jan 04Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 04/01 04/01 04/01 nil nil 52
2) BINGO DINSHAW CHIPS 28/12 28/12 04/01 nil 8,200 nil COMP
3) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE Cement BGS 02/01 02/01 05/01 nil 597 nil 1,206
4) FENGHAI 10 JMB CRUDE 31/12 31/12 05/01 nil 9,830 nil 5,170
5) ADMAS SAMSARA GEN 25/12 25/12 06/01 8,591 nil nil 100
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Stove Marco Chick Peas nil 8,188 nil 26/12 ---
2) Densa Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 6,000 nil nil 02/01 ---
3) Montecristo Wilhelmsen Steel pipes 18,000 nil nil 02/01 ---
4) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 13,500 nil nil 04/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Zhong Xiang MNK Steel Cargo nil 13,181 nil 05/01
2) Kanchan-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 05/01
3) Liberty Cargoways Static Cargo nil 1,239 nil 05/01
4) Hermeez NAVINYA Cement nil 2,103 nil 05/01
5) Gourniati Shaan Chick Peas nil 26,000 nil 06/01
6) Prosperous GAC Chick Peas nil 32,300 nil 06/01
7) Arundel Samsara Steel Cargo nil 22,168 nil 07/01
8) Dai Duong JMB Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 07/01
9) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 200/250 08/01
10) Garnet NYK Mach/Static nil 750 nil 09/01
11) San Marino Parekh HR/CR Coils nil 23,540 nil 10/01
12) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 30,000 nil 11/01
13) Genco Marco ChickPeas nil 16,962 nil 15/01
14) Delphinus NYK Mach/Static nil 850 nil 20/01
15) Saudi Abha Orient Steel/CNTR nil 600/39 nil 20/01
16) Saudi Hofuf Orient Grn/CNTR 5000/150 600/39 nil 28/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL