Jan 04Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 07
Total Vessles 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) MV Densa Lotus Wheat 29/12 29/12 05/01 50,000 nil nil
2) MV Rainbow Samsara Wood Pulp 31/12 31/12 06/01 nil 6,435 nil
MV Rainbow JMB Bentonite 31/12 31/12 06/01 8,000 nil nil
3) MV Rochester JMB GB 02/01 02/01 07/01 21,000 nil nil
4) MV AN Guang VIKING GB 02/01 02/01 07/01 13,800 nil nil
5) MV Kang Chettinad Coal 02/01 02/01 05/01 nil 52,053 nil
6) MV Fushimi PUYVAST GB 02/01 02/01 07/01 19,000 nil nil
7) MV Navadhenu PUYVAST Urea 02/01 02/01 10/01 nil 48,410 nil
8) MT Tromso Esskay Edible Oil 04/01 04/01 06/01 nil 7,000 nil
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MT Thanh JMB Bentonite 6,000 nil nil 02/01 ---
2) MV Hannah Matrix Feldspar 6,600 nil nil 04/01 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MT Run Ze Seaport Edible Oil 2,500 nil nil 04/01
2) MV Lepald PUYVAST GB 25,000 nil nil 05/01
3) MV Conti Peridot Esskay Coal nil 55,000 nil 05/01
4) MV CMB Catrine Imperial Alumina nil 31,377 nil 05/01
5) MT MTM Southport Seaport Edible Oil nil 10,500 nil 07/01
6) MT Fair Artemis Seaport Edible Oil nil 12,000 nil 08/01
7) MV Marylebone Glory Coal nil 45,916 nil 10/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL