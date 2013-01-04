Jan 04Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV Densa Lotus Wheat 29/12 29/12 05/01 50,000 nil nil 2) MV Rainbow Samsara Wood Pulp 31/12 31/12 06/01 nil 6,435 nil MV Rainbow JMB Bentonite 31/12 31/12 06/01 8,000 nil nil 3) MV Rochester JMB GB 02/01 02/01 07/01 21,000 nil nil 4) MV AN Guang VIKING GB 02/01 02/01 07/01 13,800 nil nil 5) MV Kang Chettinad Coal 02/01 02/01 05/01 nil 52,053 nil 6) MV Fushimi PUYVAST GB 02/01 02/01 07/01 19,000 nil nil 7) MV Navadhenu PUYVAST Urea 02/01 02/01 10/01 nil 48,410 nil 8) MT Tromso Esskay Edible Oil 04/01 04/01 06/01 nil 7,000 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT Thanh JMB Bentonite 6,000 nil nil 02/01 --- 2) MV Hannah Matrix Feldspar 6,600 nil nil 04/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT Run Ze Seaport Edible Oil 2,500 nil nil 04/01 2) MV Lepald PUYVAST GB 25,000 nil nil 05/01 3) MV Conti Peridot Esskay Coal nil 55,000 nil 05/01 4) MV CMB Catrine Imperial Alumina nil 31,377 nil 05/01 5) MT MTM Southport Seaport Edible Oil nil 10,500 nil 07/01 6) MT Fair Artemis Seaport Edible Oil nil 12,000 nil 08/01 7) MV Marylebone Glory Coal nil 45,916 nil 10/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL