January 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel SA
(BFCM)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.881
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.5bp
over the 4.0 pct January 01, 2019 DBR
Payment Date January 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0873248420
Data supplied by International Insider.