BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
* India's benchmark 10-year bond prices likely to extend rally in the absence of any federal bond auction in the week. The 10-year bond yield last closed at 7.93 pct. * Dealers say only one auction of 120 billion rupees for Jan 14-18 week and the limited supply of 600 billion rupees in the March quarter are likely to keep bonds supported. * "Government bonds look like opening stronger as investor interest is very much alive at current market levels," says a private bank dealer. * The dealer does not rule out yields slipping below 7.90 percent, which would mark a two-year low for benchmark yield. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
