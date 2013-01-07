* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.21 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is up 0.03 percent. * Asian shares outside Japan edged up on Monday, supported by data showing the U.S. economy continuing on a path of slow but steady recovery that had pushed Wall Street stocks to a five-year high. * Foreign investors bought 11.64 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 8.25 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when India's BSE index rose 0.1 percent. * Indian shares are expected to remain in a narrow range ahead of the October-December quarterly results from IT bellwether Infosys Ltd on Friday, which will kick off the earnings reporting season. * The market to also keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty and finance ministry officials' pre-budget discussion with bankers and representatives of financial institutions in Delhi. (0630 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)