* USD/INR likely to open lower around 54.90-95 levels vs 55.07/08 last close, tracking gains in euro after local Friday close, positive stock cues. * U.S. jobs data released post local trading hours on Friday bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will not be tightening monetary policy anytime soon. * Asian shares outside Japan edged up on Monday, supported by data showing the U.S. economy continuing on a path of slow but steady recovery that had pushed Wall Street stocks to a five-year high. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently 0.18 percent higher. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 55.09/14 vs 55.42 high amid high volumes. * Asian currencies trading mixed. For snapshot, see (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)