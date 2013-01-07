* USD/INR lower, snapping two days of gains, at 54.97/99 versus 55.07/08 last close, tracking gains in euro after local Friday close and positive stock cues. * Foreign funds continue to pour funds into Indian equities with $725 million of purchases in week ended Jan. 4, as per Nomura. * A foreign bank dealer expects the pair to trade in the 54.75-55.10 band for the session. * U.S. jobs data released post local trading hours on Friday, bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will not be tightening monetary policy anytime soon. * Asian currencies trading mixed. For snapshot, see (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)