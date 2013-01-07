* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.90 percent as the absence of a debt sale this week continues to prompt investors to buy debt. * Most market participants expect the central bank to cut interest rates by 25 bps at its upcoming policy review on Jan. 29, keeping sentiment for rates bullish. * Dealers say only one auction of 120 billion rupees for the Jan. 14-18 week and the limited supply of 600 billion rupees in the March quarter is likely to keep bond prices supported. * The benchmark yield may slip below 7.90 percent later in the session, traders say, which would mark a two-year high for the 10-year paper prices. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)