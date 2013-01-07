* Shares in India's Maruti Suzuki gain 2.8 percent after earlier touching its highest level since Jan 4, 2011, after CLSA upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'sell' with a target price of 1,915 rupees. * CLSA says Maruti's earnings is improving, with passenger vehicle demand seen gradually recovering over fiscal 2014-15 on the back of improving economic growth and falling interest rates, according to a note dated on Saturday. * The brokerage also says Maruti's renewed focus on exports and the launch of a new compact sports utility vehicle will add to volumes. * Earnings sensitivity to the Japanese yen will also wane as the company builds more cars in India and boosts exports, CLSA says. * CLSA's upgrade comes as the majority of analysts already have 'buy' or equivalent ratings, with 14 'buy' and 19 'outperform' ratings, as per I/B/E/S estimates. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)