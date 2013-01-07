* Credit Suisse says India is in a "cyclical sweet spot" that will help local currency sovereign bonds rally further and also boost the rupee. * Credit Suisse sees no "statistically robust evidence" of a structural increase in inflation, and expects core and headline WPI to drop below 4 percent and 6 percent, respectively, by mid-2013. * The investment bank says drop in market interest rates, diminishing lagged effects of higher policy rates, weaker rupee and the government's reforms mean economic growth has bottomed. * Stronger growth bodes well for a lower fiscal deficit, while the government could surprise many with a tighter-than-expected February budget, says note. * Credit Suisse expects the 10-year yield to fall to as low as 7.5 percent by mid-2013 as the bank sticks to its view the RBI will cut interest rates by 125 basis points (bps) by 2013/14, with 50 bps of it coming on Jan 29. * Though not "structurally positive" on the currency, the investment bank is looking at a brief rally with the rupee at 53.5/dollar in March before dropping back to 56.5/dollar by end-2013. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)