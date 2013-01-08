* Dec new loans seen at 550 bln yuan vs 522.9 bln yuan in Nov

* Dec M2 f'cast up 14.0 pct y/y vs 13.9 pct in Nov

* Dec outstanding loan growth seen up 15.2 pct y/y vs 15.7 pct in Nov

* Data due any time between Jan. 10-15

BEIJING, Jan 8 Chinese banks may have mildly quickened the pace of lending in the last month of 2012, as Beijing maintains favourable liquidity conditions to help the economy revive from a lacklustre third quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

China's banks are expected to have lent 550 billion yuan ($88.28 billion) in new loans last month, up from November's 522.9 bln yuan and exceeding October levels of 505.2 billion yuan, a Reuters poll of 24 economists showed.

That would bring total bank lending to 8.3 trillion yuan in 2012, above what sources familiar with government plans have told Reuters is the undisclosed target of 8 trillion yuan, and much higher than 7.47 trillion yuan of news loans extended in 2011.

China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, are expected to have risen to $3.305 trillion at the end of December from $3.29 trillion at the end of September.

Analysts expect the pile of reserves to have grown $15 billion in the final three months of 2012, less than a $50 billion increase in the third quarter, reflecting the impact from slowing export growth as the world economy wobbles, as well as outflows of speculative capital.

Bank lending is a focal point in China's monetary policy as it is an indicator of central bank intentions, as well as credit demand in the real economy.

China's annual policy-setting conference said in mid-December that Beijing would ensure appropriate growth in bank loans and social financing in 2013 to cushion the economy against global headwinds.[ID:nL4N09Q06F]

"Under this policy environment, we believe December RMB loans have likely increased by about 550 billion, while other types of credit have continued to expand at a faster pace," Tao Wang, a UBS economist, said in a note to clients.

Economists also forecast the broader measure of M2 money supply grew 14.0 percent in December from November's 13.9 percent. Annual growth in outstanding yuan loans is seen dipping to 15.2 percent in December, from November's 15.7 percent.

China saw slower-than-expected bank loan growth in recent months, but analysts said an uptick in total social financing was the more significant measure, indicating that new credit is increasingly available through a wider range of channels other than traditional bank lending.

China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy that covers bank loans, trust loans, bank acceptance bills, corporate bonds and equity financing, is on course to hit a record of 15 trillion yuan this year.

"With the government encouraging the development of alternative financing to bank lending, including channelling more insurance assets and private saving through the debt market, we believe that overall credit will continue to outpace GDP in 2013," said Wang.

China's central bank said late last month that it would use various tools to ensure steady credit growth to support the economy while pursuing financial reform in the face of weakness and uncertainty in the global economic outlook.[ID:nL4N0A22I4

(M2, loan growth in percent change y/y; new loans in bln yuan, reserves in trln, dollars)

FORECASTS Reserves M2 New loans Loan growth ANZ ~ 14.0 620.0 ~ BOC International 3.320 13.5 450.0 15.5 Bank of Communications ~ 14.1 650.0 ~ BofAML ~ 13.8 500.0 15.2 CA-CIB 3.370 13.6 610.0 15.2 CDB Securities ~ 13.8 550.0 15.6 China Construction Bank 3.300 14.2 620.0 15.3 CICC ~ 13.5 550.0 ~ CITIC Securities ~ 14.2 500.0 ~ Goldman Sachs ~ 13.7 500.0 15.2 Guangdong Development Bank ~ 13.9 550.0 10.5 Haitong Securities ~ 13.7 580.0 ~ High Frequency Economics 3.310 13.2 673.0 ~ Hwabao Trust 3.300 14.0 500.0 15.1 Industrial Bank ~ 14.3 550.0 15.1 JPMorgan Chase ~ 13.2 550.0 15.1 Merchant Securities ~ 14.0 500.0 ~ Mizuho 3.300 14.0 550.0 15.5 OCBC 3.300 14.1 500.0 ~ Peking First Advisory 3.290 14.0 495.0 15.0 Shenyin & Wanguo ~ 13.7 560.6 15.2 Standard Chartered 3.330 14.0 550.0 ~ UBS ~ 14.2 550.0 15.1 Zheshang Securities 3.340 14.0 560.0 15.5

