* Goldman Sachs maintains its "overweight" call on Indian stocks, with an end-2013 target for the NSE, or Nifty, of 7,000 points. * Goldman includes Bajaj Auto Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd in its Asia-Pacific "growth recovery" group of stocks that have favourable growth and valuations, according to its Asia-Pacific outlook report dated Jan. 4. * The bank sees Infosys Ltd as a stock with a potential "catch-up" opportunity after lagging in 2012. * Infosys shares fell 16.2 percent in 2012, widely under-performing the broader 27.7 percent gain in the benchmark BSE Index. * Goldman also highlights Tata Motors Ltd, Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd as stocks with favourable macro exposure and attractive profiles versus regional peers. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)