BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Goldman Sachs maintains its "overweight" call on Indian stocks, with an end-2013 target for the NSE, or Nifty, of 7,000 points. * Goldman includes Bajaj Auto Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd in its Asia-Pacific "growth recovery" group of stocks that have favourable growth and valuations, according to its Asia-Pacific outlook report dated Jan. 4. * The bank sees Infosys Ltd as a stock with a potential "catch-up" opportunity after lagging in 2012. * Infosys shares fell 16.2 percent in 2012, widely under-performing the broader 27.7 percent gain in the benchmark BSE Index. * Goldman also highlights Tata Motors Ltd, Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd as stocks with favourable macro exposure and attractive profiles versus regional peers. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.