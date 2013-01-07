* USD/INR still lower, trading in a tight range, at 54.98/99 versus 55.07/08 last close. It has traded in a 54.93-55.04 band. * Fund-related selling by foreign banks is matched by oil-related demand from state-run companies, says a senior dealer. * "Oil-related dollar buying has been concentrated via the state-run banks but some buying is also happening via private banks," adds the dealer. * Tips: 54.90-55.10 band in the rest of the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)