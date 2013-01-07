* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.13 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate also down 1 bp to 7.57 percent. * Traders expect OIS rates to remain largely steady in a plus/minus 2 basis points range until the inflation data on Jan. 14. * Sentiment for bonds, on the other hand, remains bullish in the absence of a debt sale this week. The 10-year yield matched a two-year low of 7.90 percent hit last week in early deals. * Traders say OIS rates have mostly factored in a rate cut by the central bank at the end of this month and the near-month rates are likely to fall further only when the rate cut is delivered. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)