* Indian cash rates remain around repo rate, currently at 8.00/8.10 percent, same as Friday's close for three-day funds. Call rates slipped to 7.85 percent in session, a three-week low. * Liquidity seems accommodative and the deficit has slipped below the psychological 1 trillion rupees mark for the fourth session in the absence of weekly bond auctions. Repo bids stood at 719.85 billion rupees. * A total of 192.96 billion rupees has entered, or will enter, the system via interest payments and t-bill redemptions in the Jan. 12 week. * Dealers say RBI unlikely to hold another OMO this week in the absence of any auction and improved liquidity. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform stands at 110.28 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 441.66 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)