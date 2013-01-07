* India's 10-year bond yield trading at 7.90 percent, down 3 basis points on the day and off the day's low of 7.87 percent which was a 26-month low, on the back of some profit-taking after a sharp rise in prices. * Traders say they do not expect rates to drop below 7.87 percent again in the rest of the session as the higher price levels are likely to prompt investors to book profits. * However, sentiment for bonds remains positive in the absence of a debt sale this week and ahead of the central bank's policy review at the end of this month. The 10-year bond is seen in a 7.82 to 7.95 percent band this week, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)