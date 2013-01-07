BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
* India's 10-year bond yield trading at 7.90 percent, down 3 basis points on the day and off the day's low of 7.87 percent which was a 26-month low, on the back of some profit-taking after a sharp rise in prices. * Traders say they do not expect rates to drop below 7.87 percent again in the rest of the session as the higher price levels are likely to prompt investors to book profits. * However, sentiment for bonds remains positive in the absence of a debt sale this week and ahead of the central bank's policy review at the end of this month. The 10-year bond is seen in a 7.82 to 7.95 percent band this week, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE733E14054 NTPC 90D 5-Jun-17 99.9499 6.1024 4 380 99.9495 6