* USD/INR off lows to trade higher at 55.17/18 versus 55.07/08 last close after local stocks slipped into losses. * Dealers say some dilution in bearish USD undertone on recent comments about limited likelihood of further Fed stimulus and record India current account deficit have weighed on INR, pushing the pair from 54.20 to past 55 levels in recent sessions. * Against the dollar, the euro eased 0.2 percent to $1.3036 , after falling to a three-week low of $1.2998 on EBS on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)