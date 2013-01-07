January 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 09, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 100.12

Payment Date January 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Duss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7CZ3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)