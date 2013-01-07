January 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Theta Capital Pte Ltd
Issue Amount $130 million
Maturity Date November 14, 2020
Coupon 6.125 pct
Reoffer price 104.325
Payment Date January 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BofAML, Credit Suisse & CITI
Ratings B1 (Moody's)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes The issue size will total $403.306 when fungible
ISIN XS0852004299
