LAS VEGAS, JAN 7 South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co (005930.KS) said it is on course to achieve its
goal of becoming the world's top home appliances maker by 2015,
with sales growing an estimated 50 percent by then.
Samsung Electronics, which makes more chips, flat-screens,
handsets and TVs than any of its competitors - including the
world's best-selling smartphone - is aiming to boost its home
appliance segment and narrow the gap with companies including
Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) and Electrolux AB (ELUXb.ST).
"I'm confident of Samsung becoming the world's top
appliances maker by 2015 with $18 billion sales, as we set up a
very well structured framework for key products and moving step
by step to the goal, first starting with fridges," Yoon
Boo-keun, president of the division, told Reuters in an
interview at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on
Monday.
Analysts estimate Samsung Electronics earned around 13
trillion won ($12 billion) last year from home appliances, part
of the firm's consumer electronics arm.
Samsung Electronics would ditch unprofitable product lines
and boost research into consumer tastes across different
markets, Yoon said.
"It's a business that can ensure steady cash flow with
little earnings fluctuation, once you have a proper system in
place," Yoon said. "It's not dull at all and has great potential
to become Samsung's next earnings driver."
MR TV AIMS FOR GROWTH
Yoon, who was head of Samsung's TV business until 2011, was
put in charge of the thin-margin home appliance division a year
ago with a mission to match the TV outfit's success.
Known as Mr. TV, he had a pivotal role in ending Japan's
more than three decades of leadership in the global TV industry
in 2006.
"We see lots of opportunities in the appliances segment but
we didn't strongly grow the business - simply, it didn't get
proper treatment," Yoon said after unveiling a new four-door
Internet-connected fridge at the electronics show.
His remarks come only hours after Samsung Electronics said
it likely earned a record quarterly operating profit of $8.3
billion, aided by roaring sales of smartphones. [ID:nL4N0A90L1]
Samsung's CE division is estimated to have earned around 13
trillion won ($12.22 billion) of revenue in the fourth quarter,
or roughly a quarter of its total revenue.
TV sales generally account for around 70 percent of CE
performance, and the rest comes from selling appliances such as
fridges, ovens and laundry, according to analysts. Samsung does
not provide breakdowns.
It's been a low-margin business compared with smartphones,
which generate around 25 percent of margin, and the division's
operating profit contribution is estimated at around 4 percent.
Yoon also said Samsung, the world's top maker of TVs, was
aiming to sell 55 million flat-screen TVs this year, up from 51
million last year, even as the industry is set to remain
stagnant due to the weak global economy.
Betting large TVs with over 65-inch screen sizes will lead
the growth, Samsung Electronics unveiled three models of ultra
high-definition (HD) TVs that boast four times better picture
quality than full HD models.
ACQUISITIONS IN MEDICAL SECTOR
Yoon also heads Samsung's corporate design centre and
oversees the medical equipment business, which was added to the
consumer electronics division this year.
Samsung Electronics acquired a controlling stake in Korean
ultrasound equipment firm Medison in 2010 and its affiliate
later for around $300 million in total, its biggest ever
acquisition in the healthcare industry.
Yoon expected sales from its medical devices would reach
$500 million this year, up from $300 million last year, and will
grow with the acquisition of companies that make MRI scanners
and computed tomography machines.
Samsung Electronics has said it plans to spend 1.2 trillion
won in the medical equipment business by 2020 to make it a $10
billion operation by then.
In the long run, Samsung Electronics aims to become a global
healthcare leader, taking on GE, Philips, Hitachi, Toshiba and
Siemens.
($1 = 1064.0000 Korean won)
