January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Kuntarahoitus OYJ (Muni Fin)
Guarantor Municipal Guarantee Board
Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 1, 2023
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.512
Reoffer price 100.512
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Minus Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 1, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing Swiss
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0204000548
ISIN CH0203695629
Data supplied by International Insider.