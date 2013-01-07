January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Kuntarahoitus OYJ (Muni Fin)

Guarantor Municipal Guarantee Board

Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 1, 2023

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.512

Reoffer price 100.512

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Minus Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing Swiss

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0204000548

ISIN CH0203695629

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.