January 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Sun Hung Kai Properties Capital Market Ltd

Guarantor Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 16, 2023

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.386

Reoffer yield 3.699 pct

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct Due 2022 UST

Payment Date January 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P)

Listing HongKong

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

