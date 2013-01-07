January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten

(BNG)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.479

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, Rabobank

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0873878283

Data supplied by International Insider.