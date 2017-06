* Indian federal bonds likely to remain biddish with bouts of profit-taking at higher levels, says dealer. The 10-year yield last closed at 7.90 percent after falling to 7.87 percent, its lowest since Sept. 29, 2010. * Yields have dropped 25 bps as bonds have stretched gains for 11 sessions. * Absence of any federal bond auction in week, improved liquidity helping gains. * November industrial output data due on Friday, but more crucial will be December headline inflation on Jan. 14 ahead of rate decision later in the month. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)