* USD/INR is likely to open lower around 55.10 levels, snapping three sessions of gains and tracking gains in regional FX, says a dealer. The pair last closed at 55.23/24. * Dealers say the pair will remain supported by oil bids and importer demand. * The yen bumped higher against the dollar and the euro in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as investors took profits after the Japanese unit's recent surge. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently 0.01 percent up, but Asian stocks trading with losses. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 55.45/48 amid high volumes. * Asian currencies trading with gains. For snapshot, see (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)