* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.1 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is down 0.3 percent. * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday but prices were capped by investor caution ahead of corporate earnings season for the last quarter of 2012 and the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the week. * Foreign investors bought 9.63 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 9.01 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when India's BSE index fell 0.5 percent. * Traders say earnings remain key for the near-term trend, while oil and gas stocks may remain in action as the government continues to hint towards fuel subsidy rationalisation. * Also on watch, Karnataka iron ore case in top court in India. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)