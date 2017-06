* USD/INR snaps three sessions of gains to open lower, at 55.08/09 versus last close at 55.23/24. * Dealers expect the pair to remain supported by demand for U.S. dollar from oil and gold importer. * The pair falls, tracking gains in Asian currencies. For snapshot, see * Technical charts show break above the top of the recent 54.05- 55.25 range on USD/INR should result in test of 55.45, which is 76.4 percent of the 55.89-54.04 move. * Monday's low of around 54.95 followed by 54.60-65 will be good support for the pair. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k.thomsonreuters.com)