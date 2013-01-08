BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* India's Infosys Ltd is trading at a 36 percent discount to its 10-year median P/E, the widest gap among large cap Indian technology stocks, according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine estimates. * The discount comes even as fiscal 2013/14 earnings growth projections across the four stocks profiled are around 5-6 percent as per StarMine estimates. * Infosys is due to post Oct-Dec results on Friday after issuing a series of disappointing growth targets last year. * Infosys shares fell 16.2 percent in 2012 underperforming peer Tata Consultancy Services which rose 8.2 percent in the same period. * Link to graphics: link.reuters.com/waw94t (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.