* India's Infosys Ltd is trading at a 36 percent discount to its 10-year median P/E, the widest gap among large cap Indian technology stocks, according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine estimates. * The discount comes even as fiscal 2013/14 earnings growth projections across the four stocks profiled are around 5-6 percent as per StarMine estimates. * Infosys is due to post Oct-Dec results on Friday after issuing a series of disappointing growth targets last year. * Infosys shares fell 16.2 percent in 2012 underperforming peer Tata Consultancy Services which rose 8.2 percent in the same period. * Link to graphics: link.reuters.com/waw94t (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)