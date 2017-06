* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 7.90 percent as investors take a breather after the bond rallies for 11 straight sessions. * Traders are expected to take profits at higher prices after yields dropped 25 basis points over the last 11 days. * Sentiment, however, will remain bullish ahead of the central bank's policy review on Jan. 29 where it is widely expected to cut its key lending rate by at least 25 basis points. * Traders to watch the factory output data on Friday ahead of the December inflation numbers on Monday for cues on the policy decision. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)