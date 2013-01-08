BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index down 0.06 percent and the NSE index down 0.18 percent. * Domestic share weakness comes on the back of weaker Asian shares that fell as investors were cautious ahead of corporate earnings season for the last quarter of 2012 and the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the week. * Oil companies fell to profit-taking after a recent rally: Hindustan Petroleum Corp down 1.5 percent after adding 13.54 percent in previous four sessions while Bharat Petroleum Corp fell 0.7 percent. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp shares are down 0.7 percent while Oil India Ltd is down 0.6 percent.
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.