* The BSE index down 0.06 percent and the NSE index down 0.18 percent. * Domestic share weakness comes on the back of weaker Asian shares that fell as investors were cautious ahead of corporate earnings season for the last quarter of 2012 and the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the week. * Oil companies fell to profit-taking after a recent rally: Hindustan Petroleum Corp down 1.5 percent after adding 13.54 percent in previous four sessions while Bharat Petroleum Corp fell 0.7 percent. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp shares are down 0.7 percent while Oil India Ltd is down 0.6 percent.