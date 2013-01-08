* USD/INR reverses losses as domestic concerns resurface for currency after Fitch Ratings warns again on ratings, fiscal deficit. * The pair is at 55.33/35, coming off 55.05 low hit earlier in the session, versus last close of 55.23/24. * A Fitch analyst says India may face downgrade in the next 12-24 months during a teleconference. * Fitch says the government is likely to miss fiscal deficit target and macroeconomic trends have been disappointing. * Demand for U.S. dollar from oil and gold importers also supporting gains. * Technical charts show break above the top of the recent 54.05- 55.25 range on USD/INR should result in test of 55.45, which is 76.4 percent of the 55.89-54.04 move. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)