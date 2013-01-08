* Larsen & Toubro Ltd shares are down 1.7 percent after Citigroup and Barclays downgraded the engineering conglomerate on concerns over order cancellations and weak investment cycle. * Citi downgraded L&T to 'neutral' from 'buy' and cut its target price to 1,732 rupees from 1,855 rupees, citing cancellations in the second quarter of fiscal 2013, slow-moving orders, as well as weaker domestic economic growth. * Barclays downgraded L&T to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight' and cut target price to 1,750 rupees from 1,851 rupees. * The bank says it expects L&T to meet its fiscal 2013 guidance but cautions that weakness in the investment cycle in fiscal 2014 will post a risk to order estimates. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)