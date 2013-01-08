* India's benchmark 10-year bond seeing intermittent profit-taking after rallying for 11 straight days. Yield currently steady at Monday's close of 7.90 percent. * Yield may move back to 7.92-93 levels as current levels difficult to sustain in the absence of any fresh triggers. * Traders to now look ahead at Friday's industrial production data and Monday's inflation print for cues on central bank's policy decision on Jan. 29. Currently most of the market expects a 25 basis points cut in key interest rates. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)