* India's 1-year OIS rate drops 3 bps to 7.56 percent while the 5-year rate rises 2 bps to 7.18 percent with investors putting on steepener trades ahead of the Jan. 29 policy. * Expectations of at least a 25 bps cut in rates by the RBI prompting investors to receive the 1-year rate and unwind the received positions on the 5-year, traders say. * "The spread between the 1-yr and 5-yr is likely to reduce further ahead of the policy to around 30 bps," says a senior trader at a primary dealership. * The negative spread between the two rates currently stands at 38 bps, had been at 43 bps at Monday's close. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)