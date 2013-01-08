* Indian cash rates currently at 7.95/8.10 percent, as against 8.00/8.05 pct Monday close. * Cash deficit still above RBI's comfort zone, but less than 1.5 trillion rupees deficit seen in end-December. * A total of 192.96 billion rupees has entered, or will enter, the system via interest payments and t-bill redemptions in the Jan. 12 week. * Indian oil companies received on Jan. 3 a first tranche of 100 billion rupees as part of a cash subsidy payout for the April-September period, with two additional tranches due on Jan.10 and Jan. 17. * Dealer at bond firm says cash deficit likely around 750 billion rupees this week, which market will comfortably manage. * Arbitrage opportunities via repo borrowings have declined as short-term rates have fallen substantially with the 3-month commercial paper at 8.7125 percent versus 9 percent in December-end. * Banks typically get more aggressive on lending in the March quarter in order to meet their fiscal year targets. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform stands at 129.46 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 371.17 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)