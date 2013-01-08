BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
January 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
And Development
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date January 14, 2015
Coupon 1-Month Libor
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 1-Month Libor
Payment Date January 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
ISIN US45905UMB79
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
* Board returns to twelve members as Hess fills vacancy from recent retirement of John Latimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: