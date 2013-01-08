* USD/INR off highs as two foreign banks sold on custodial flows, say dealers. Pair at 55.14/15, off its high at 55.38, versus its previous close of 55.23/24. * Pair fell to 55.09 levels on fund selling at which point oil buying came in, say dealers. * Earlier, Fitch Ratings reiterated its "negative" outlook on India's sovereign credit rating, citing concerns about slowing economic growth, persistent inflationary pressures and an uncertain fiscal outlook. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)