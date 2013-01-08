BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank
(L-Bank)
Guarantor State of Baden-Wurttemberg
Issue Amount 230 million euro
Maturity Date December 27, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 13bp
Issue price 99.958
Reoffer price 99.958
Payment Date January 10, 2013
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Stuttgart
Notes The issue size will total 250 million euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000A1C9ZL6
Data supplied by International Insider.
