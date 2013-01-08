January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 400 million Renminbi

Maturity Date January 15, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

