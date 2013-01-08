BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Issue Amount 400 million Renminbi
Maturity Date January 15, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
