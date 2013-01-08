* Shares of Indian state-run companies are due for a re-rating, Morgan Stanley said in a short note on Tuesday. * The investment bank says these public sector stocks are trading at multi-year low valuations against the MSCI India index and would also benefit from an expected shift to cyclicals over defensives in coming months. * Morgan Stanley adds the government's proposal to create an ETF for public sector stocks would also be a positive. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)