BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares of Indian state-run companies are due for a re-rating, Morgan Stanley said in a short note on Tuesday. * The investment bank says these public sector stocks are trading at multi-year low valuations against the MSCI India index and would also benefit from an expected shift to cyclicals over defensives in coming months. * Morgan Stanley adds the government's proposal to create an ETF for public sector stocks would also be a positive. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.