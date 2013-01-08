January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen

(Land NRW)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.321

Reoffer price 100.321

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000NRW0E68

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.