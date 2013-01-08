January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kookmin Bank

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date January 15, 2016

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.811

Reoffer yield 1.44 pct

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB,

Nomura, The Royal Bank of Scotland, SBBC Nikko and UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A (S&P)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

