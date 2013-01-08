(Adds details from statement, background, share movement)

Jan 8 Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY.O) estimated fourth-quarter results below analysts' projections, hurt by weaker-than-expected demand for its chips used in touch-screen phones and tablets, sending its shares down 7 percent in premarket trading.

"The anemic macro environment impacting the semiconductor industry continued in Q4," Chief Financial Officer Brad Buss said in a statement.

"Customers across all geographies and end markets purchased less product than previously was forecasted by our distribution partners," he said.

Cypress, which counts Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) among its customers, expects a profit of 3 cents to 4 cents per share on revenue of $177 million to $179 million.

Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 14 cents per share, on revenue of $193.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Samsung reported a record quarterly profit on Tuesday but analysts have said that the January-March quarter could be hit by weaker seasonal demand.

Shares of Cypress, whose main competitors include Synaptics Inc (SYNA.O) and Atmel Corp ATML.O, fell to $10.25 in trading before the bell on Tuesday. They closed at $11.05 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Cypress said in September it would buy smaller rival Ramtron International, ending its months-long pursuit of the memory chip maker.

