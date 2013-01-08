BRIEF-Unity Investments says entered into placing agreement with China Sky Securities
* Company and China Sky Securities entered into placing agreement
(Agency corrects In the first paragraph, first sentence to include probability of default rating as follows: "Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today lowered to B2 from B1 the corporate family rating ("CFR") and probability of default rating ("PDR") of Avincis Mission Critical Services Group, S.A.U.). Avincis Mission Critical Services Group, S.A.U
June 2 A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the dismissal of more than 300 lawsuits against Pfizer Inc , which alleged that its antidepressant Zoloft caused cardiac birth defects in children when taken by women during early pregnancy.