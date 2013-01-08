BRIEF-Unity Investments says entered into placing agreement with China Sky Securities
* Company and China Sky Securities entered into placing agreement
January 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank Ag
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 25bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1REYV8
